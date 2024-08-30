Watch the adorable moment a working police dog gets a belly rub and playtime between shifts

Watch the heart-warming moment a working police dog gets to enjoy some well-earned BELLY RUBS and play time between shifts.

Adorable footage (click to play above) shows how working police dogs unwind after a busy shift of tracking down criminals and finding evidence.

In the video, some of the hard working PD’s can be seen letting off steam, by running around, playing fetch with a tennis ball, and getting belly rubs from their handlers while off-duty.

A Merseyside Police spokesperson wrote on social media: "When out on jobs catching criminals and finding crucial evidence in investigations, our police dogs work so hard, so it’s important that they also get to have lots playtime to relax and unwind when off shift.

Here you can see some of our PD’s having some downtime, having a run around and getting those all important belly rubs from their handlers! Our dogs are so special, and an asset to our force, and we love treating them!"

