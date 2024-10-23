This video More videos

A horrified mum has shared a video of her rat-infested home, which led to her young daughter being hospitalised.

The distraught mum has shared a clip (click to play above) to show what it’s like inside her house, which has been invaded by rats for almost a year. The rodent infestation has been making their lives a nightmare for almost a year, but the final straw was her daughter becoming sick due to germs left by the rats.

Kayleigh Kingston, who lives with her daughter Tiyana has said that she has been forced to rip up her flooring and close off her daughter’s access to her own bedroom over fears for her safety given where the rats are getting into her second floor apartment. Although the two-year-old is on the mend, Kayleigh has said she lives in fear or her daughter picking up the same again or worse.

She said: “My daughter has just been in hospital because of the rats. She was being sick and got spots all around her mouth from picking the germs up.

"She’s at that age where she has started exploring and I’m worried about what she’s exploring. I can’t stop her from going where she wants in her own home but I have. It’s not her fault but I’m having to tell her she can’t touch so many things.

“She is better now but the pest control told us that next time it could be something she might not be able to fight of and she could be in hospital even longer. I’m cleaning constantly but you can’t see the rat wee either, which only adds to the problem.”

Kayleigh has said that the rats have been attracted by the bins that have been left out and overflowing with various items of rubbish such as takeaway. Such is the problem, even a human poo was left out there for months to attract further vermin.

‘I’m a prisoner in my home’

Kayleigh has said that she feels like a prisoner in her own home and lives in fear of doing things as simple of opening her cupboards in case a rat was to jump out.

She added: “Every year, we also get a problem with flies as well around all of the windows. I have spoken with some of my neighbours and they have told me they get it too. One of my neighbours also had a rat jump onto his ankle when he was leaving the house.

Rat wee all over the sofa

“When the pest control came round, he had an ultraviolet light which showed where the rats had been and the was rat wee all over the sofa, all over the sofa, rat poo all under it. It was just horrible.

“I’m scared to be here in my own home. I’m living like a prisoner in my own home. My daughter hasn’t got a bedroom because I’m scared of her being in the room with a cupboard where rats are coming through. She has to sleep in my bed now.

“Every time I look out the kitchen window, there is at least three rats around the bins. When I go in there, I can here them running behind the cupboards and rustling. I have been offered compensation but I have not been moved anywhere. I’m not asking for a whole new house, just somewhere that hasn’t get rats. It’s not fair, I have to follow my daughter around the house, she can’t go in the kitchen or in her bedroom because that’s where the rats come in.”

Rats ‘lurk in cupboards’

The distraught mum says she’s had to rip all of the flooring up because it was carpet and harder to clean, and that the rats are ‘chewing up’ the skirting boards in her kitchen.

“The pest control have told me to be careful when I open my cupboards when you open them as one might be lurking in there.”

After moths of effort, Kayleigh was able to call out pest control through the housing association Hyde Housing but now must wait another month before they can dispense their services again.