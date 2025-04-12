Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The council leader described the incidents as “shocking and completely unprovoked attacks on hard-working crews”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terrifying footage shows the moment thugs attacked bin men with a gun, axe and sledgehammer.

At 11.15am on March 21 2023, a Stoke-on-Trent City Council bin lorry was travelling along Fairhaven Grove towards Birches Head Road, Birches Head. As it got to the top of Fairhaven Grove, a Vauxhall Corsa turned into the road at speed and caused the lorry to stop abruptly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say the driver of the Corsa, Joe Cordon, went up to the lorry and punched the driver three times through the window. Cordon then went back to his car and got a lollypop stick out of the boot and hit the bin lorry with it. The victim was taken to hospital with head, facial and foot injuries.

Joe Cordon. | Staffordshire Police

At 11.45am that same day, a different bin lorry was on Birches Head Road. The same Vauxhall Corsa pulled up slightly up the road and four men got out. The driver, Cordon, was carrying an axe. The second man, Jack Spackman was carrying a large sledgehammer, the third, Kyle Worthington, who had a firearm.

Cordon smashed the driver’s window with the axe and struck all three refuse workers with it. Spackman hit the lorry with the sledgehammer smashing the windows. Worthington discharged a firearm at the bin lorry. All of the men got back into the Corsa and Cordon drove off.

Kyle Worthington. | Staffordshire Police

One of the refuse collectors was taken to hospital with facial, head and leg injuries. The second had a head injury and the third had head and leg injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Cordon was sentenced to six years and eight months imprisonment. Kyle Worthington was sentenced to six years in prison. Jack Spackman was sentenced to five years and six months imprisonment.

Jack Spackman. | Staffordshire Police

A teenage boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also involved. He was given a youth rehabilitation order for three years which included 240 hours unpaid work, a curfew and electronic monitoring.

Detective Inspector Andy Bryan said: “This was two unprovoked attacks on refuse collectors who were simply doing their jobs. Both incidents happened in the daytime while local residents were present in the streets. I am pleased all four defendants admitted their involvement in the attack.”

Jane Ashworth, Stoke-on-Trent City Council leader, said: “We are thankful justice has been served. We hope today’s sentencing will bring some comfort to the victims and their families and send a clear message: we will not tolerate violence or abuse against our staff in any circumstances.”