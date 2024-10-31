Watch a video tour of The Porch House, England’s oldest pub, built in 975 AD - perfect for a winter getaway.

Video shows the stunning interior of England’s oldest inn - with the building having retained many of its original features.

The Porch House was originally built in 975 AD and is certified as the Oldest Inn in England, authenticated in the Guinness Book of Records. The inn, which is situated in Stow-on-the-Wold in Gloucestershire, is a listed building that ranks amongst the top 4 percent of protected buildings in the country.

TikTok user Olivia Campbell posted a video of her family’s stay to her page @thetumeltys writing: “Perfect staycation in the Cotswolds at the Porch House”.

She said: “We had an incredible stay at The Porch House. It was the perfect winter getaway - the hotels had a very cosy atmosphere and the staff were very warm and helpful. The food was delicious, so much so that we ended up eating in the restaurant both nights of our stay. They offered a range of wholesome comfort dishes and a great selection of beverages.

“The room we stayed in was absolutely beautiful, full of character and one of the cosiest beds I’ve ever slept in. We also had a beautiful free standing bath at the end of our bed which was a great luxury to have for a wind down after a day of exploring in the Cotswolds.”

The Porch House was refurbished in 2013 and has thirteen bedrooms, with the inn offering free Wi-Fi throughout. The inn’s bar has exposed stone walls and log fires, and their menus feature locally sourced ingredients where possible.

The inn writes: “Guests can enjoy a unique blend of beautifully restored English Heritage and exquisite food in the Cotswolds, which is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.” To book visit The Porch House’s website .