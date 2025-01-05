Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doorbell footage shows an alleged stalker wearing a Spider-Man mask approaching the victim’s address and leaving a parcel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said that on Sunday, December 29, at around 7.10pm, a parcel was left outside of a property near Western Road, Sussex.

They said that the victim had also received items under similar circumstances on February 13, and August 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “On August 26, doorbell footage captured the suspect approaching the address wearing a Spider-Man mask. Further footage captured the person approaching again with their face covered on December 29.

“Enquiries into these incidents are ongoing, and we are asking anyone with information to report it to police. If you have CCTV, photos or witnessed anything suspicious in the area, you can contact police by filling an online reporting form, or by calling 101 quoting Operation Cursor.”