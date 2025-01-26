This video More videos

Watch the scenes as Storm Eowyn wrecked a temporary roof canopy that was installed as part of the RAAC replacement.

Shocking footage (click to play above) shows the moment when a temporary roof canopy began blowing around during the high winds on Friday (24 Jan).

The Sands Centre in Carlisle was closed on Friday and Saturday after Storm Eowyn caused damage to the canopy, which had been fitted as part of the RAAC replacement on the auditorium roof.

The above clip, taken by Cumbrian Roofing Solutions, captured the devastating impact of the storm, as the large canopy is destroyed by the severe weather.

The roof at the venue is currently under repair after the discovery of RAAC in the construction. The auditorium has been closed since September 2023 just hours before a weeklong run of Shrek the musical was about to begin.

A Cumberland Council spokesperson said: “Due to the impact of Storm Éowyn, The Sands Centre, Carlisle is closed today (Friday 24 January). The high winds have caused damage to the temporary canopy installed as part of the RAAC replacement on the Sands’ auditorium roof. The centre will also remain closed on Saturday 25 January as the assessment of the damage continues.

“As a precautionary measure, a decision has been made to temporarily close the pedestrian and cyclist use of Eden Bridge, Memorial Bridge (leading into Rickerby Park) and all other routes into Rickerby Park to minimise risk.

