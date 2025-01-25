Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Skywatchers are in luck as they have the opportunity to witness a rare celestial event.

The alignment of six planets - Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune - will be visible through to mid-February, with peak visibility around January 29, coinciding with the new moon.

This event, often referred to as a "planetary parade," is a result of the planets gathering closely on one side of the Sun, creating a striking visual alignment from Earth's perspective. Such alignments are relatively rare, with the next notable occurrence involving seven planets expected on February 28.

How can you see it from the UK?

According to the Met Office, the alignment is visible just after sunset, around 4.30pm. For the best experience, find a location with minimal light pollution and an unobstructed view of the horizon.

The University of Hertfordshire says Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will be easily visible without any optical aids while Uranus and Neptune are fainter and will require binoculars or a telescope to observe.