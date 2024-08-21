Shocking video shows moment shop explodes in ball of flames - leaving two men hospitalised with burn injuries
Shocking footage shows the moment a grocery shop exploded in a ball of flames leaving two men hospitalised with burn injuries.
The fire can be seen taking hold inside the shop before several loud explosions are heard - sending flames shooting from the shop front.
Emergency services rushed to the Bob Shop in Alum Rock, Birmingham after the blaze tore through the store at around 1am on August 21.
One man suffered serious burns as he tried to escape the fire and was rushed to Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital for specialist care. Another male victim suffered less serious burns and was taken to the city's Heartlands Hospital for treatment.
West Midlands Fire Service said the cause of the blaze was accidental and was sparked by an electrical fault. West Midlands Police confirmed the blaze was not being treated as suspicious.
A fire service spokesman said: "Two men freed themselves from the shop before we arrived. They were treated by paramedics for burns and are believed to have been conveyed to hospital for further treatment. Firefighters checked adjoining shops for fire spread using thermal imaging cameras but none was found. This fire started accidentally due to an electrical fault. Crews damped down and left the scene at 3.38am with police colleagues assisting with traffic management."
