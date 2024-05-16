Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Powerful video shows some of the Lithium-Ion battery-powered items that have caught fire at refuse centres, after being incorrectly disposed of in household bins.

Footage shows some of the dramatic moments that batteries have burst into flames, often putting refuse workers at danger. In the shocking video package, Jimmy Fitt, the Assistant District Commander for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service explains: “We’ve seen a large rise in fires both in refuse wagons and waste sites, caused by people disposing of Lithium-Ion batteries incorrectly.”

Over 1,200 fires in bin lorries and waste sites across the country were caused by improperly disposed of batteries in the last year, a 71 per cent increase from the 700 incidents reported in 2022. The "Stop Battery Fires" campaign aims to educate the public about the importance of recycling electricals and batteries to prevent these fires. Recycle Your Electricals is working to make the recycling process more accessible by providing a Postcode Locator tool that helps individuals find their nearest electrical and battery recycling points.

