Police release CCTV showing moment school attacker unleashes into frenzied violence with shard of broken glass
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
CCTV shows the moment 17-year-old Louis Melotte entered the Birley Academy in May 2024 and launched into a “frenzied attack” on a young girl, 12, and two members of staff.
Melotte, of Jaunty Avenue in Sheffield, has been sentenced to five years in a youth offenders institution, with a further five years on license due to his dangerousness, at Sheffield Crown Court today (August 23, 2024).
In new footage, South Yorkshire Police have shared the moment the teenager entered the school and spoke to a receptionist - who was unaware he had broken glass hidden up his sleeve - before he started attacking a young pupil.
Watch the video at the top of this page.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.