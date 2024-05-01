Prince William and nursery child discuss their favourite flavour of cake in sweet video footage
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sweet video footage shows the moment Prince William and a nursery child discuss their favourite flavour of cake.
During a visit to Newcastle, Prince William met toddler Kevin who was waiting outside as part of the crowd with his nursery. Young Kevin reportedly told the prince it was his birthday so he could chat to the royal. Nursery staff said it wasn’t Kevin’s birthday, but the youngster was happy when the Prince of Wales shook his hand and asked if he’d had any cake.
Prince William can be heard asking Kevin: “Are you hoping for a party and a cake?” and responding, “No cake, you’ll have to ask nicely next time so you’ll get a big cake”. The prince asked: “Do you like chocolate cake… chocolate cake is yummy isn’t it?” Prince William waved and told the nursery children it was lovely to see them, before he continued with his engagements.
The prince visited Low Carbon Materials in Seaham, a firm nominated for the Earthshot Prize, and opened a James’ Place centre in Newcastle, a suicide prevention charity for men, on April 30.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.