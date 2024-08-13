This video More videos

Watch the special moment when a gang of bikers deliver Motorhead legend Lemmy Kilmister’s ashes to Rock City, after they were carried from the site of Bloodstock heavy metal festival in Derbyshire.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Video (click to play above) shows the moment when a heavy metal thunder descended on a famous Nottingham’s rock venue, when over 50 bikers roared up to the main entrance carrying the ashes of Motorhead legend Lemmy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds of fans and bikers can be seen lining the streets outside Rock City waiting for the convoy, which included members of the Hell’s Angels. Their arrival pierced the city sky with an explosion of engines and cheers which rattled off the buildings of Talbot Street.

Rock legend Lemmy immortalised

To a deafening crescendo of revving engines, the ashes were then carried up the famous steps, through the main entrance, and straight to their new home in a glass-fronted enclave made especially in the rock god’s honour.

The ashes belonging to Motorhead legend Lemmy Kilmister were delivered to Nottingham's Rock City on Monday, August 12 | Ben Cooper

The bikers had travelled from Derbyshire to bring the ashes, which have been resting for the past five days on site at metal festival Bloodstock Open Air in Derbyshire. Some of the ashes have been kept by family members, who have had them encased in bullet-shaped containers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bloodstock festival organisers attended

The ceremony was the culmination of months of work by Rock City staff and owners DHP Group, in conjunction with the family of Motorhead frontman and bassist Lemmy - real name Ian Fraser Kilmister - and the organisers of Bloodstock, which commissioned the bust. In attendance were Bloodstock festival directors Adam Gregory and Vicky Hungerford, Alan Hungerford, Lemmy's former PA, and Amy Lawson and Adam Wood from Rock City.

World-famous Motorhead played Rock City 10 times in over 40 years of performing. Their first Rock City gig was in 1987. The band is credited with influencing a huge number of bands and genres of rock and metal to this day.

“Forever a god of rock”

Lemmy also played bass for renowned rock band Hawkwind between 1971-75. He died in 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A special plaque was also unveiled, it reads: “Lemmy Kilmister. 1945 – 2015. His ashes rest here at Rock City, encapsulated in this sculpture. Each year, they journey to Bloodstock Festival, celebrating his indomitable spirit.

"You know I'm born to lose, and gambling's for fools, but that's the way I like it baby, I don't wanna live forever."