Watch overdrawn drug dealer Maroof Rahman boasting he has “100 bags in my box” as he films a cardboard box of cash - before police discover his £500k drugs stash and a loaded gun in raids.

Detectives at Cambridgeshire Constabulary raided Maroof Rahman’s home in Mill Road and another property in Birdwood Road in August 2022 where they discovered cocaine and cannabis, along with equipment for the production of drugs and multiple mobile phones. They also found almost £18,000 in cash as well as a firearm and live ammunition.

At the time of his arrest, Rahman was on licence for a previous six-year sentence handed to him in July 2018 for drug related offences.

Maroof Rahman. | Cambridgeshire Police