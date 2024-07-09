Naughty golden doodle puppy can't resist a playful swim in thick muddy swamp

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 9th Jul 2024, 15:19 BST
This was the hilarious moment when a rebellious dog jumped in a patch of thick gloopy mud - and rolled headfirst into the dirt.

Caoimhe Ryan eagerly took her playful 9-month-old golden doodle, for a leisurely stroll, hoping for an uneventful outing - but Bella the pup couldn’t resist when she came across a patch of thick black mud.

Mischievous Bella dove headfirst into the mud - exuding joy through playful jumps and ecstatic rolls - as her thick light-golden fur becomes a tangle of the black stinky-stuff!

And the naughty pooch, ignores her owner’s pleas to get out - only returning once she had revelled in every muddy moment, in Killenaule, Ireland.

Related topics:IrelandDogsPetsAnimals

