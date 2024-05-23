Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Watch as Meek, who has a previous conviction of death by dangerous driving, leads an officer on a high-speed pursuit before crashing into the barrier of a motorway bridge.

Dramatic dashcam footage shows the moment a man in a stolen BMW drove at speeds in excess of 100mph along narrow winding roads during a dangerous police pursuit.

A police officer in an unmarked vehicle spotted the stolen white BMW M135i on July 19 2023. Police say the driver, Leo Meek, 25, refused to stop and increased in speed despite the officer activating his blue lights. The BMW can be seen overtaking a number of vehicles and driving at speeds of more than 100mph, more than double the 40mph speed limit, in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crashed stolen BMW following police pursuit.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BMW crashed on a bridge above the M53. Meek fled the scene, abandoning a passenger in the front seat. Police say Meek was confirmed as the driver after his DNA was discovered on the steering wheel airbag. The vehicle was found to have been stolen from the Manchester area the week before.

Meek has a previous conviction of death by dangerous driving in 2021. He had been speeding when he collided with a 15-year-old boy who was riding his bike in the Upton area of Merseyside. The teenage victim died the next morning from his injuries.