London skyline gets recreated out of LEGO bricks with replicas of Gherkin and City Hall
Spectacular video (click to play above) shows the awesome new Miniland London attraction which has been built out of LEGO bricks.
The Legoland display includes architectural gems from City Hall, 122 Leadenhall Street (The Cheese Grater) and 30 St Mary Axe (The Gherkin) - and took model makers 10,800 hours to create.
The tallest building is a replica of One Canada Square, which pips The Cheese Grater to the prize of being the tallest model on display at 5.5 metres high.
Ramesh Ganeson, Vice President at LEGOLAND Windsor Resort, said: “Miniland London continues to wow our guests since it first opened almost 30 years ago. Our continued investment in the Resort has meant the iconic buildings have been updated for a new generation. Our talented team of model makers have skilfully refreshed and maintained the intricate details of the London city skyline, which is set to be a towering success. We are so excited to see the final models of these architectural gems in time for the new theme park 2025 season opening.”
The permanent new display is available for families to experience when they visit the Park this spring. It also features 25 animated houseboat and boat models, as well as 174 vehicles such as buses, taxis and trains to bring the hustle and bustle of the city to life.
LEGO buffs with a keen eye will also be able to spot some new colour bricks used for the first time including reddish orange and vibrant yellows.To mark the attraction’s makeover, the LEGOLAND Windsor Resort is calling all young builders and LEGO® enthusiasts to take part in a nationwide competition to become its first Mayor of Miniland.
Aspiring model makers aged five to 12-year-olds are being asked to submit ideas on what they would add, design or change to the Miniland London scene with their winning design brought to life as a LEGO® model to go on display during the school summer holidays. For more information on the competition visit https://www.legoland.co.uk/mini-mayor-of-miniland-competition-2025/.
