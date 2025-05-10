Watch unbelievable moment four killer whales breach off the coast in rare sighting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sailor Craig, who captured the footage, described seeing the killer whales as “an absolutely unbelievable experience”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A stunned sailor captured rare footage as a pod of orcas all breached off the coast of Scotland.

Deck officer Craig Palmer, 36, spotted the four killer whales in the North Sea, near Aberdeen, as he headed out to an off-shore windfarm on April 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orcas are seldom seen off the coast of Britain due to their limited numbers - and rarely breach. It was the first time Craig had ever spotted an orca despite being at sea for over 15 years.

Killer whales breach off coast of Scotland. | TikTok / @gwp0721 / SWNS

Craig, originally from Cumbria, said: "On a daily route we see minx whales, dolphins, but this is the first time seeing orcas. It was exceptional to see four of them together. I've been based in Aberdeen for a while, but I’ve not seen anything like it around here - it was fantastic."

Craig posted the videos on his TikTok account @gwp0721 - where he shares insights into his life as a deck officer - before passing them to a friend who works at Aberdeen Harbour Tours.

The company put the videos online across several social media platforms, and the footage now has millions of views and thousands of comments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig said: "It was an absolute joy to be able to see these incredible animals while I was travelling as part of my job. I feel so lucky to have had this experience."

The Wildlife Trust says there are just eight orcas, four males and four females - known as the 'west coast community' - that frequent UK waters.

A Trust spokesperson said: "Orcas are incredibly clever animals, roaming huge distances in search of prey in tight family groups that share their own special language."

The 'west coast community' is considered a small, critically endangered, group of orcas - which hold a protected conservation status in the UK.