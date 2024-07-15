Incredible footage shows cute pod of dolphins swimming alongside a boat off UK coast

By Kelly Brown, Lucinda Herbert
Published 15th Jul 2024, 15:06 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 16:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Unbelievable footage shows the heart-warming moment a pod of dolphins started flipping about next to a boat near the UK coast.

Captured on video by David Royall, the dolphins were filmed playfully swimming alongside a boat as it made its way through the south coast waters off Portsmouth.

Watch the video embedded in this story to see them.

Related topics:PortsmouthVideoAnimalsNature

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice