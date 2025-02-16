A pensioner has created an ice sculpture as part of a campaign to highlight the dangers people face when being unable to afford to heat their homes.

The campaign - backed by Independent Age - comes after a study revealed 23% of pensioners won’t turn on their heating this winter.

To shine a light on this issue Rob, 68, and the charity have unveiled a striking ice sculpture to highlight how many people feel “frozen and forgotten”.

Morgan Vine, of Independent Age, said over two million people faced a situation where they can’t turn on their heating, cookers or hot water amid the cost of living crisis.

A statue has been unveiled as part of a campaign to highlight the issue of pensioner poverty this winter. | National World

Rob added: “We're trying to highlight the fact that a lot of pensioners are living in poverty, and the loss of the winter fuel allowance. People are deciding whether to turn the heating on or whether they eat, and this depiction of me here is to show that people are freezing cold.

“I had the winter fuel allowance for a couple of years - it was £250 which I was very grateful for and I put it straight into a housekeeping account so that it was there for what it was meant to be.

“The government took that away from pensioners who've worked all their lives, paid their National Insurance, paid their taxes, and we just seem to be forgotten. Every person I've spoken to, be it here or be it at home in Cornwall, have been disgusted.”

He added he thinks people will “be dying” because of the cold. The sculpture will remain on display in London.