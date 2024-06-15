Foo Fighters Manchester: Dave Grohl’s guitar dies mid-song as rumours mount over Download Festival secret set
and live on Freeview channel 276
Video shows the funny moment Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl’s guitar died just as he started playing the last song of their show in Manchester on June 13.
Grohl can be seen playing the opening 9 seconds of ‘Everlong’ before the sound stops rocking around Old Trafford Cricket Ground and he laughs saying “Oh, my guitar just died”. The technical hitch did not stop Grohl as he said he’d “sing it like Bono” and proceeded to run around the stage singing with the microphone. He was able to return to the guitar to close the first UK performance on the Everything or Nothing At All tour.
What is the Foo Fighters 2024 setlist?
The Foo Fighters’ setlist at Emirates Old Trafford Manchester on June 13 was as follows:
Monkey Wrench
Learn to Fly
No Son of Mine
Rescued
The Pretender
Times Like These
Generator
Stacked Actors
Medicine at Midnight
Walk
Statues
Under You
My Hero
This Is a Call
The Sky Is a Neighborhood
Arlandria
These Days
Sabotage / Blitzkrieg Bop / Whip It / March of the Pigs / I've Got a Tiger by the Tail
All My Life
Unconditional
Aurora
Best of You
Encore:
The Teacher
Everlong
Where are Foo Fighters playing in the UK?
Foo Fighters will play a second show at Manchester’s Old Trafford Cricket Ground tonight (June 15). The band are among many acts, including Paramore and Green Day, rumoured to play a secret set at Download Festival 2024 this weekend.
Foo Fighters remaining UK tour dates are:
Hampden Park, Glasgow June 17 2024
London Stadium June 20 2024
London Stadium June 22 2024
Principality Stadium, Cardiff June 25 2024
Villa Park, Birmingham June 27 2024
Can tickets still be purchased for Foo Fighters 2024 UK tour?
Some tickets are still available to be purchased on Ticketmaster, however all UK dates are currently showing as low or limited availability.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.