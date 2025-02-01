I’ve had £80k worth of cosmetic procedures reversed since quitting glamour modelling

By Jessica Martin
Published 1st Feb 2025, 16:35 BST
Updated 1st Feb 2025, 16:41 BST
Lucy Kemp decided to reverse £80k of cosmetic procedures and now feels “totally herself”, adding unrealistic beauty standards are “destroying young boys' and girls' mental health”.

An ex-Playboy model who had £80,000 worth of fillers dissolved says Chloe Ferry's decision to "correct" her cosmetic surgery is a "breath of fresh air."

Lucy Kemp, 40, started undergoing cosmetic treatments and 'tweakments' at the age of 18, when she had a breast enlargement - going from an A to a B cup.

Shortly after her first boob job, Lucy was scouted for glamour modelling by a photographer for "lads' mags".

Former glamour model Lucy Kemp who has had all her fillers dissolved to go back to a more natural look.Former glamour model Lucy Kemp who has had all her fillers dissolved to go back to a more natural look.
Former glamour model Lucy Kemp who has had all her fillers dissolved to go back to a more natural look. | James Linsell Clark / SWNS

During the course of her 16 year career, Lucy says she spent £80,000 on ‘tweakments’ including cheek and lip fillers, veneers and tattooed eyebrows.

But after quitting the industry in 2020, she decided to have all her procedures reversed - spending just £500 for a more natural look with the help of her GP sister.

Lucy says her idols are Pamela Anderson and Elizabeth Hurley - and she wants to "age gracefully" like them.

Lucy, a horse trainer, from Bedford, said: "I'm not interested in butterfly lips, or Kardashian make-up. I realise now that these beauty standards are destroying young boys' and girls' mental health. Everyone looks the same - and I don't want that for myself.

"[Chloe's statement] gives me a really good feeling that we can go back to born beauty and start to take a fresh, new, healthy look at ourselves without all the surgery and fillers. Seeing such a positive face, body and mind image being portrayed by such a powerful influencer is a breath of fresh air. She's rewinding to the realistic."

Lucy’s treatments and ‘tweakments’ [non-exhaustive list]

- Four breast augmentations: £4.5k each

- Cheek fillers: £8k

- Lip fillers: £8k

- Hair extensions: £10k (estimated)

- Facelifts: £10k

- Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatments, or 'vampire facials': Free

- Veneers: £4.5k

- Botox: £10k

