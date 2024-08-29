This video More videos

Watch as a man who has lived on painkillers and soup for a year, as he couldn't afford £5,400 for private dental treatment, finally gets a new set of teeth.

Video (click to play above) shows how David Creamer, 63, has celebrated after finally getting his teeth fixed after a year of pain and a diet of soup.

Mr Creamer was left in “agony” while he waited for NHS treatment to fix a set of four crowns that snapped off his top jaw. Despite visiting emergency dental clinics, his GP and contacting numerous surgeries, he could only find a private practice who would do the treatment for £5,400.

New dentures make me ‘look human’

But he's finally had his teeth extracted and a set of dentures fitted - which has made him feel like a "brand new man." David said: "I actually look human. My partner thinks I look like an absolute brand new man - I look 20 years younger."

David, who worked for 17 years at Silverwood Colliery, near Ravenfield, South Yorks., said his set of crowns had snapped off his top jaw in Blackpool, Lancs., last year. He had just tucked into a sandwich while on holiday in the seaside destination when he felt a sharp pain in his gums as the four enamel tooth coverings came away.

Celebrating with a trip to Blackpool

David, of Rotherham, South Yorks., now plans to return to the seaside resort - and visit some local cafes and pubs. He said: "I'm going to visit a few cafes and a few Wetherspoons when I'm there. Then I'll be able to have some proper meals."

Looking forward to a mixed grill

David hopes to have more treatment, where the rest of his teeth are removed, and then have a new set of dentures which will last a lot longer. He's now being able to eat "proper food" like chips, sausages and bacon, but still hasn't managed to have pork chops.

