Dramatic moment police raid dealer's flat and uncover £10k drugs stash

Police found crack cocaine, MDMA, cannabis and thousands in cash.

A drug dealer who was found with a £10,000 stash in a flat has been jailed for more than three years.

Michael Smith, 29, was arrested on 10 October 2023 after the Neighbourhood Support Team carried out a warrant at his former home in Deerleap, Bretton, Peterborough.

A Cambs police spokesperson said: “He admitted to officers that there were drugs in his bedside cabinet and that anything they found was his.

“Significant amounts of crack cocaine, MDMA and cannabis worth about £10,080, along with £4,645 in cash, were found in the unit and a ‘burner’ phone was later found to contain messages about drugs supply.

“In interview, Smith gave “no comment” to all questions, however he later told officers, “three weeks later and you would have never caught me”.

Smith, of Aydon Road, Stanground, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court today (Thursday) where he was sentenced to three years and four months in prison after previously pleading guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs (crack cocaine and MDMA) and possession with intent to supply class B drugs (cannabis).

Detective Constable Matt Walker, who investigated, said: “Tackling drug dealing is a priority for the force. We do not want these substances in our communities, nor the associated violence and anti-social behaviour.

“Information from the public can help us build cases to put before the courts and apply for warrants such as these, therefore I would urge anyone with concerns to get in touch.”

Anyone with information about drugs can report online via the force’s dedicated drugs information webpage.