This video More videos

Watch a dramatic mission to rescue a climber fell 12 metres off a cliff, as RNLI lifeboat crews and the HM coastguard take him to safety.

Jawdropping footage (click to play above) captured the moments when brave RNLI lifeboat crews rescued a man who fell off a cliff.

RNLI rescue climber who fell 12m off a cliff | RNLI

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holyhead and Trearddur Bay RNLI teams were joined by the coastguard and local cliff rescuers, during the epic mission. The climber was stabilised, transferred by helicopter, and taken to hospital, after he fell 12 metres near Gogarth Bay.