Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bodycam footage shows the moment when taster officers tackled a man found carrying a knife and two blades.

The video shows how officers approached the armed man and told him to stay still but he tried to run before being detained.

A large kitchen knife was removed from his waistband and a Stanley blade and homemade scalpel were found in his pockets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...