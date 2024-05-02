Video shows cars seized by police get crushed by scrapyard machinery after damaging farm crops
Captivating footage shows how three seized vehicles were crushed, after they were used to cause ‘significant criminal damage’ to crops in a field.
The video shows heavy machinery moving the cars across a scrapyard, before crushing them down into smaller pieces. The three vehicles were seized by police, after becoming bogged down in fields on 25th March 2024. The cars had caused ‘significant criminal damage to cropped fields’ in Blewbury, Didcot, according to police.
Writing about the seizure of the vehicles, Thames Valley Police's Rural Crime Taskforce said: “The disposal of these vehicles shows our commitment to tackling crime in our rural communities.”
