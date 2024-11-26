Shocking footage shows moment plane nose-dived before crashing into house a 'mile' short of runway
Shocking footage shows the moment a plane crashed into a house on Monday morning (November 25).
The Boeing 737-400 DHL cargo plane was coming in to land at Vilnius International Airport in Lithuania when it smashed into the two-storey property.
A Spanish crew member died in the incident, which happened around 5.30am local time (3.30am UK time). Three other crew members and the residents of the house survived.
The cargo plane, which was operated by Swiftair, was flying from Leipzig in Germany. FlightRadar24 data showed that the aircraft made a turn to the north of the airport, lining up for landing, before crashing around a mile short of the runway. Emergency services were seen nearby, and several streets were cordoned off.
An investigation has been opened into the circumstances of the crash.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.