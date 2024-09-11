This video More videos

Watch bodycam footage of the moment a cannabis grower, hiding in a loft, hurled soil at police as they discovered 350 cannabis pants in a raid.

This is the bizarre moment a cannabis grower was found hiding in a loft – before pelting cops with SOIL.

Flamur Keca, 25, made a beeline for the attic when police swooped on the property in an early morning raid following a tip-off.

Bodycam footage shows officers storm into the house in Rufford Avenue, Mansfield, Notts, at 3am on October 13, 2022.

Officers found 350 cannabis plants crammed into four rooms in the house.

One eagle-eyed cop spotted Keca hiding in the attic space which had been converted into a cannabis farm.

As officers raced up the stairs to arrest him, Keca hurled handfuls of soil at them.

He was handcuffed and led away while police seized the drugs and dismantled the operation which had been bypassing the electrics to power the lights.

Keca admitted cultivating Class B drugs and was jailed for one year at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday (9/9).

PC Ben Powell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As Keca has now found out to his cost, growing cannabis is a very serious offence that can lead to prison time.

“This should serve as a good example of how robustly we will respond as a police force, should we receive credible information of drug activity in the community.

“Cannabis production is not a victimless crime, while it brings nothing but trouble to neighbourhoods, including a very real fire risk that puts lives in danger.