A burglar was caught after leaving a bag at the scene of one of his crimes.

Derek Lundgren, 59, was caught on CCTV breaking into a building site in Coneygree Road, Stanground, on 27 October.

He got in through a fence and stole an angle grinder and disk cutter.

The bag was forensically examined, and DNA linked it to Lundgren.

He was arrested in Bradfield Road, Millfield, a month later.

Lundgren, of Fengate, Peterborough, was charged with non-dwelling burglary, as well as two counts of theft from a shop, namely Niro, in Cumbergate, Peterborough city centre, and the Shell filling station, at Haddon Services, Peterborough.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (27 November), where he was sentenced to 30 weeks in prison and told to pay compensation of £199 to Niro and £20 to Shell garage.

DC Stefan Karanja, who investigated, said: “Thanks to the CCTV and DNA found at the scene, we were able to identify Lundgren and arrest him.

“I would like to thank those affected for reporting to us and urge anyone who has been impacted by theft to report it to police.”