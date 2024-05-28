Boy, 5, rides scooter hours after becoming youngest ever person to get bionic arm in incredible footage
and live on Freeview channel 276
Incredible footage shows a five-year-old boy who was born with one hand riding his scooter hours after being fitted with a bionic arm.
Jordan Marotta was left in a state of “pure joy” when he received his Iron Man-themed ‘Hero Arm’ prosthetic on May 22.
Jordan’s mum Ashley Marotta, 38, approached UK-based prosthetic company Open Bionics after Jordan started questioning why his hand had not 'grown back'. She was told Jordan was likely too young to receive one of their products, however Jordan was allowed to try out an arm to see if he could use it. After a successful trial, the firm agreed to fit him with the Hero Arm at their offices in New York City.
Ashley, from Long Island, said: “As soon as we left with Jordan’s Hero Arm, he was running around with so much confidence trying to hail New York taxis. The confidence – you can’t even put a number on how amazing that is. It is worth its weight in gold.
“The first thing he wanted to do when he got home was ride his scooter. He was so excited to finally hold on with two hands. I sent a video of him to the prosthetist that fit him, and they said, ‘I can’t believe how quickly he’s picking it up’.”
Jordan, who is the youngest ever person to be fitted with a bionic arm, said: “It’s really fun and it’s cool. I like to play with the hand and make it open and close.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.