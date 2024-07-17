Shocking video shows boy, 13, picking up pieces of brick he and another teen used to kill man seconds later
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Shocking video shows the moment a 13-year-old boy picked up pieces of brick that he and another teenager used to kill a man during a confrontation.
In CCTV footage from the scene, the 13-year-old, who can’t be named for legal reasons, picks up two pieces of masonry from the ground and hands one to Kai Howitt, then 18, before moving towards 24-year-old Jack Edwards.
An argument developed between Edwards and a group of young people at the Nottingham skatepark on December 5 2023. The 13-year-old boy picked up the two pieces of brick and gave one to Howitt. The pair simultaneously hurled the pieces of masonry at Jack, with one of the missiles striking him in the face. Jack died from his injuries in hospital two days later on December 7 2023.
Following a two-week trial at Nottingham Crown Court, both defendants were found guilty of murder. On July 15 2024, at Liverpool Crown Court, Kai Howitt, 19, of Trent Boulevard, West Bridgford, was sentenced to life in prison and must spend a minimum of 14 years in custody before being considered for release. The 13-year-old was sentenced separately to a minimum term of five years and six months in a young offender institution.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.