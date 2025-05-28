I visited Universal's newest theme park Epic Universe in Florida ahead of its grand opening — it felt like stepping into a dream.

Epic Universe. Two words that will make any thrill-seeker squeal with excitement.

As Universal’s most ambitious project in Orlando, it’s the first new theme park to open in Central Florida in over two decades - and believe me, it was worth every moment of the wait.

Epic Universe is the first new theme park to open in Central Florida in over two decades | Universal Orlando Resort

Thanks to an invitation from British Airways Holidays and Universal Orlando Resort, I got a sneak peek before the official opening on May 22, 2025.

The first landmark to greet me was the Chronos, a towering clocktower-style structure at the entrance of the park.

However, it is more than a stunning gateway - it’s the very heart of what brings the park’s lore to life.

Patrick Braillard, Universal Creative’s Senior Show Writer, explained that the tower is designed to “pull down all the cosmic energy that opens portals to all possible worlds.”

As I stepped through, the sheer scale of the 750-acre park unfolded before me as I caught a glimpse of the worlds I’d soon be exploring.

Celestial Park

At the centre of Epic Universe lies Celestial Park, a tranquil, cosmic-themed oasis that connects visitors to the four worlds.

Scattered around are gift shops, tempting snack stands and restaurants - including Atlantic, an elegant fine-dining seafood restaurant by the water.

Celestial Park is a tranquil, cosmic-themed oasis connecting visitors to four other worlds | Universal Orlando Resort

It’s the perfect spot to catch your breath between thrills.

The area also features two original attractions: Constellation Carousel and Stardust Racers.

Constellation Carousel is a whimsical, family-friendly ride with carriages that spin 360 degrees and lift riders 6ft into the air.

But for me, Stardust Racers was the true showstopper.

This dual-track roller coaster launches riders to an exhilarating 63mph and reaches heights of 133ft.

The most thrilling part? Racing side-by-side another coaster in a synchronized duel.

When night falls, the coaster cars light up, streaking across the sky like shooting stars. It truly is a spectacular sight.

Stardust Racers launches riders to an exhilarating 63 mph and reaches heights of 133ft | Universal Orlando Resort

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk

The first portal whisked me away to the Isle of Berk, a rugged island where Vikings and fire-breathing dragons coexist.

Here, I found Hiccup's Wing Gliders, a thrilling family roller coaster that launches aspiring dragon riders high into the sky, allowing them to join Hiccup and Toothless on an exhilarating adventure.

I also tried Dragon Racer’s Rally where I had the chance to fly my own dragon, controlling its flight by flapping its wings.

Hiccup's Wing Gliders is a thrilling family roller coaster that launches aspiring dragon riders high into the sky | Universal Orlando Resort

Then came Fyre Drill, an interactive boat battle where you unleash water cannons to douse fiery targets.

To say I got soaked is an understatement, but it was all part of the fun!

The Broadway-style show The Untrainable Dragon rounded out the visit, with jaw-dropping special effects and a moment where Toothless soared right over the audience, leaving everyone in awe.

Super Nintendo World

Riding an escalator through the iconic green warp pipe, I felt like I had stepped straight into my TV screen and emerged into the Mushroom Kingdom.

From Peach’s Castle to marching Goombas and spinning coins, this world is a visual feast, bringing the beloved video game world vividly to life.

Super Nintendo World is a visual feast, bringing the beloved video game world vividly to life | Universal Orlando Resort

For a tech twist, I strapped on the Power-Up Band ($45) - a smart bracelet that lets you collect digital coins and play interactive games throughout the area.

Of course, the highlight was Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge. As a lifelong fan, stepping inside this augmented reality ride felt like a dream come true.

The ride blends projection mapping and immersive environments, delivering an unforgettable experience that really feels like racing through the game.

At the edge of the world, I ventured into Donkey Kong Country where I discovered Mine-Cart Madness, a ground-breaking family coaster like no other.

The moment the kart shot out of a barrel, I was flying over gaps and racing over twists and turns along a rickety track.

A personal highlight on the trip was watching Toad break into a delightfully cute dance | National World

Guests can aslo meet Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and more.

I couldn’t help but smile watching Toad break into a delightfully cute dance.

Dark Universe

As a Halloween fanatic, I was eager to explore Dark Universe.

Stepping through the portal, I entered Darkmoor Village, a shadowy realm brimming with mystery and danger.

The towering silhouette of Frankenstein Manor loomed ahead, its dark exterior hiding the horrors inside.

The towering silhouette of Frankenstein Manor hides Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment - a chilling dark ride featuring classic monsters | Universal Orlando Resort

It was there that I braved Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment - a chilling dark ride featuring classic creatures like the Wolf Man, the Mummy, the Creature from the Black Lagoon and many more.

This ride didn’t just meet my expectations; it blew them away.

With lifelike animatronics, practical sets and immersive screens, it creates a multi-sensory experience that thrills horror fans.

It’s a true love letter to classic horror and I loved every minute.

The other ride, Curse of the Werewolf, is a spinning roller coaster that’s sure to excite anyone who loves a good scare.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic

Saving the best for last, I entered a new chapter in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter - a magical recreation of 1920s wizarding Paris.

For fans of the Fantastic Beasts series, this world will feel familiar, though, I’ll admit, the films never captivated me in the same way as Harry Potter did.

Naturally, I was curious - even a bit nervous - about what this new world would bring.

The new chapter in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter allows guests to enter a magical recreation of 1920s wizarding Paris | Universal Orlando Resort

But as soon as I stepped onto the streets of 1920s Paris, I was swept away.

It was breathtaking. Everywhere I looked there were hidden details and unexpected surprises, many of which could be uncovered by casting spells with your wand ($85).

Sitting on a bench, savouring a butterbeer crepe, I wasn’t just in a theme park — I was in Paris.

The magic deepened as I made my way to Le Cirque Arcanus.

I won’t spoil the show, but I expected a typical circus act and left utterly amazed. It surpassed every expectation and is an absolute must-see.

Leaving Paris through the Métro-Floo, a plume of green smoke transported me to the British Ministry of Magic in the 1990s.

My jaw dropped at the iconic green atrium — a scale unlike anything I’d ever seen in a theme park.

Guests can also visit the British Ministry of Magic in the 1990s | Universal Orlando Resort

The night sky sprawled above me while enormous moving posters invited guests to witness the trial of Dolores Umbridge.

I wandered through Auror offices, explored the Department of Mysteries and even passed through the workforce changing rooms.

In Umbridge’s famously pink office, complete with moving cat plates, I met her former house-elf, Higgledy.

Then came the ride - a true highlight for any Harry Potter fan.

After boarding a magical lift, I found myself alongside Harry, Ron and Hermione who enlisted our help to capture Umbridge following her escape.

We fell, spun and dodged magical threats as screens, animatronics and practical sets combined to bring the story to life.

It was brilliant.

Experiencing unseen parts of the Ministry and stepping into a new chapter of a beloved saga was spectacular.

Universal Orlando Resort

Final Thoughts

This park truly lives up to its name.

Epic Universe reconnects you with your inner child, immersing you in worlds once only dreamed of.

From casting spells to racing Mario, each realm pulls you fully into its story.

It’s hard to capture in words what Universal has created here, but it’s an experience I’ll never forget.

Epic Universe truly lives up to its name, and it’s an experience I’ll never forget | National World

