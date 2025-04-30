Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Temperatures range between 20 and 26 degrees throughout the winter and spring months, with clear blue skies too. Flying with TUI from Gatwick, it takes just six hours to arrive at the Cape Verdean island of Boa Vista, which is part of a group of islands in the Atlantic Ocean.

The airline has also just announced a new route from East Midlands Airport to Boa Vista, twice weekly (Wednesdays and Saturdays) set to begin from April 26.

Staying at Riu Palace Boavista, it’s a hotel that lives up to its five star reputation while being able to enjoy the all inclusive facilities on offer, but more on that later.

During my four night stay on the island, I took part in a number of excellent activities courtesy of TUI, including an incredible island tour which included a stunning beachfront lunch.

We also enjoyed Povoaçao Velha – the oldest settlement on the island, and had a taste of local life in the process, before our final stop on the sublime Santa Monica beach.

Boasting 15km of white sand and undulating dunes, it's no wonder it was voted one of the world's top 10 beaches. It really was a place of beauty and the perfect place to end the tour, which costs £85 per adult.

Praia das Dunas beach, next to Riu Palace hotel | Birmingham World

Cape Verde is also a hotspot for whale activity during March and April, being one of just two breeding sites in the north Atlantic. And this half-day cruise takes you into the waters around the island to spot these majestic creatures in their natural habitat – all with the help of an on-board marine biologist.

After being picked up from our hotel, we sailed out to the best spot to catch sight of whales on that day where we caught a glimpse of the animals in their natural habitat.

The Desert Delight experience was a real highlight of TUI’s package. It's hard to beat this evening dinner in Boa Vista's Viana desert. On arrival at the Viana Club, we were handed a welcome drink before listening in to a briefing on what to expect of the evening. Dinner includes a buffet of traditional Cape Verdean dishes.

A stunning aalk to the beach from the hotel | Birmingham World

After eating, you head outside for an exhilarating view of the heavens. This experience costs £59 per adult.

My trip was Monday to Friday and we enjoyed many of the hotel's facilities, including the swim-up bar pool (which is one of three pools at the hotel) and splash water world. On Thursday I enjoyed the unique experience of whale watching for the first time.

There’s an impressive collection of bars and restaurants at Riu Palace, including two specialty restaurants: Krystal, a fusion restaurant specializing in dinner, and Mitsuki, a Japanese restaurant also serving dinner, both requiring reservations.

I was fortunate to dine out at both venues. Mitsuki was particularly exceptional. I had the veal which was delicious.

The main restaurant is called Africa, in which guests enjoy the extensive buffet for breakfast, lunch and dinner services. Here, you will find an array of dishes covering everything including spreads of local and international food. In terms of evening entertainment, you can enjoy live dance shows, and perhaps take part in some karaoke too if you’re feeling brave.

The veal was incredible | National World

I was booked into a double room which included a luxury bathroom, as well as my own mini bar and private pool outside.

The hotel staff are on hand to help you with any queries and don’t worry if you run out of suncream or lose your shades - a local shop is located within the hotel for essentials.

There’s also a spa and gym offering treatments for ultimate relaxation. The location of the hotel is extraordinary, too. It’s perched on Praia das Dunas beach, so if you fancy a day at the beach sunbathing (or everyday), it’s right on your doorstep.

How to book & more

A 7-night holiday to RIU Palace Boa Vista starts at £1,762pp for two adults sharing a double room with private terrace and pool on an all-inclusive basis. Departing on Tuesday April 7, 2026 the fare includes return flights from London Gatwick, 20kg luggage and transfers.

