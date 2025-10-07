There will be an enhanced tram timetable to help visitors during the final performance in the World Fireworks Championships 2025, says Blackpool Transport.

The next display from the popular pyrotechnics event will see Canada set alight the skies above Blackpool for the third round of the championships on Saturday, October 11.

Pre-show entertainment begins at 7.30pm, with fireworks scheduled to start at approximately 8.30pm. All displays are subject to suitable weather conditions.

Extra tram provision is being laid on for the World Firework Championship 2025 finale this weekend | National World

The council-owned transport company says a mainline service will run from every 12 minutes from 6pm, with an additional ‘shuttle’ service running every 24 minutes between North Station and Little Bispham for connections to all mainline stops between Starr Gate and Fleetwood.

Jamie Swift, Head of Commercial at Blackpool Trams, said: “Over the first two rounds of the championships, these arrangements have proved popular with customers and helped to keep the town moving as tens of thousands of people flocked to the seafront to watch the fireworks.

“As well as maintaining the link to the national rail system, next weekend these temporary arrangements will again help us to improve capacity on the most popular section of the tramway.”

From this year through to 2028, this internationally acclaimed firework event, organised by VisitBlackpool, has entered a new era with a Champion of Champions series format.

Over the next three years, nine former winners will return to battle it out for a place in the ultimate grand finale in 2028, where the best-of-the best will go head-to-head to be crowned the ultimate champion.

This year has already seen thrilling displays by Amir Morani Fireworks, India (Winner 2023) on Friday September 26 (rescheduled after a weather-hit cancellation the weekend before) and Dance of Fire, Ukraine (Winner 2019) on Saturday September 27.

In addition to the enhanced tram timetable, from 6.30 pm, buses will also be running to their temporary ‘illuminations diversions’ timetable, and further information can be found here.