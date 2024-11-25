Cleveleys crash update after police, fire and ambulance crews rush to scene in Anchorsholme Lane East
Emergency services attended a crash in Cleveleys last night.
Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene in Anchorsholme Lane East at around 10.30pm.
There were reports on social media that a number of casualties had been seriously injured, but Lancashire Police have confirmed this was not the case.
The force said those involved in the crash sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.
North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.
