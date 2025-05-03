Lasting between one day and one month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 54 roadworks beginning between Monday, May 5 and Sunday, May 11, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Fylde roadworks
Take a look at all the major roadworks starting across Fylde next week | Google Maps
2. Clifton Drive North, Lytham St Annes
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL SHELTER
When: May 6-May 7 | Google Maps
3. Bryning Lane, Bryning with Warton
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Desilting of the wet well on behalf of United Utilities to prevent pollution
When: May 6-May 6 | Google Maps
4. Lodge Lane, Newton with Clifton
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Install approximately 165.0m of ducting to install
When: May 6-May 8 | Google Maps
5. Blackpool Road, Newton with Clifton
What: Lane closure
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Locate and excavate blockage
When: May 6-May 6 | Google Maps
6. Greenhalgh Lane, Greenhalgh with Thistleton
What: Road closure
Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay in the verge to install and joint cable for new connection
When: May 6-May 12 | Google Maps
