An estate of road closures & other major roadworks starting in Lytham St Annes & the rest of Fylde next week

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 3rd May 2025, 12:16 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde and Wyre, including a whole estate of road closures.

Lasting between one day and one month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 54 roadworks beginning between Monday, May 5 and Sunday, May 11, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Take a look at all the major roadworks starting across Fylde next week

1. Fylde roadworks

Take a look at all the major roadworks starting across Fylde next week | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL SHELTER When: May 6-May 7

2. Clifton Drive North, Lytham St Annes

What: Two-way signals Why: [Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL SHELTER When: May 6-May 7 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Desilting of the wet well on behalf of United Utilities to prevent pollution When: May 6-May 6

3. Bryning Lane, Bryning with Warton

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Desilting of the wet well on behalf of United Utilities to prevent pollution When: May 6-May 6 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Install approximately 165.0m of ducting to install When: May 6-May 8

4. Lodge Lane, Newton with Clifton

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Install approximately 165.0m of ducting to install When: May 6-May 8 | Google Maps

What: Lane closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Locate and excavate blockage When: May 6-May 6

5. Blackpool Road, Newton with Clifton

What: Lane closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Locate and excavate blockage When: May 6-May 6 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay in the verge to install and joint cable for new connection When: May 6-May 12

6. Greenhalgh Lane, Greenhalgh with Thistleton

What: Road closure Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay in the verge to install and joint cable for new connection When: May 6-May 12 | Google Maps

