Lasting between one day and one month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 54 roadworks beginning between Monday, May 5 and Sunday, May 11, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Fylde roadworks Take a look at all the major roadworks starting across Fylde next week | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Clifton Drive North, Lytham St Annes What: Two-way signals Why: [Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL SHELTER When: May 6-May 7 | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Bryning Lane, Bryning with Warton What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Desilting of the wet well on behalf of United Utilities to prevent pollution When: May 6-May 6 | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Lodge Lane, Newton with Clifton What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Install approximately 165.0m of ducting to install When: May 6-May 8 | Google Maps Photo Sales

5 . Blackpool Road, Newton with Clifton What: Lane closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Locate and excavate blockage When: May 6-May 6 | Google Maps Photo Sales