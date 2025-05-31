16 sets of temporary traffic lights and other major roadworks starting across Fylde & Wyre next week

This week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde and Wyre, including multiple sets of temporary traffic lights.

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 80 roadworks beginning between Monday, June 2and Sunday, June 8, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Major roadworks starting across Fylde and Wyre roadworks June 2 and June 8

1. Fylde and Wyre roadworks

Major roadworks starting across Fylde and Wyre roadworks June 2 and June 8 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [Optional permit no fee] Vegetation removal and examination of the railway bridge. 22:00 - 06:00. When: Jun 2-Jun 4

2. St Leonard's Road West, Lytham St Annes

What: Two-way signals Why: [Optional permit no fee] Vegetation removal and examination of the railway bridge. 22:00 - 06:00. When: Jun 2-Jun 4 | Google Maps

What: Contra-flow Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Desilting of wet well to prevent pollution When: Jun 2-Jun 2

3. Clifton Drive North, Lytham St Annes

What: Contra-flow Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Desilting of wet well to prevent pollution When: Jun 2-Jun 2 | Gooogle Maps

What: Lane closure Why: [Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL SHELTER When: Jun 2-Jun 3

4. Preston New Road, Westby with Plumptons

What: Lane closure Why: [Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL SHELTER When: Jun 2-Jun 3 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [Diversionary works] Excavate joint bay with track in the verge, footway and carriageway to install and joint cable for LV diversion When: Jun 2-Jun 10

5. St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes

What: Two-way signals Why: [Diversionary works] Excavate joint bay with track in the verge, footway and carriageway to install and joint cable for LV diversion When: Jun 2-Jun 10 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] KIRKHAM V9125 - PON 1187624 - KIRKHAM SPINE SUB DUCT AND CABLING. TO ROD ROPE AND TEST, AND INSTALL APPROX M OF SUB DUCT AND CABLE AND ANY ASSOCIATED BLOCKAGES IN EXISTING IN null - SPINE ROUTE TO EXCHANGE When: Jun 4-Jun 6

6. Bryning Lane, Ribby with Wrea

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] KIRKHAM V9125 - PON 1187624 - KIRKHAM SPINE SUB DUCT AND CABLING. TO ROD ROPE AND TEST, AND INSTALL APPROX M OF SUB DUCT AND CABLE AND ANY ASSOCIATED BLOCKAGES IN EXISTING IN null - SPINE ROUTE TO EXCHANGE When: Jun 4-Jun 6 | Google Maps

