Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 80 roadworks beginning between Monday, June 2and Sunday, June 8, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Fylde and Wyre roadworks
Major roadworks starting across Fylde and Wyre roadworks June 2 and June 8 | Google Maps
2. St Leonard's Road West, Lytham St Annes
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Optional permit no fee] Vegetation removal and examination of the railway bridge. 22:00 - 06:00.
When: Jun 2-Jun 4 | Google Maps
3. Clifton Drive North, Lytham St Annes
What: Contra-flow
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Desilting of wet well to prevent pollution
When: Jun 2-Jun 2 | Gooogle Maps
4. Preston New Road, Westby with Plumptons
What: Lane closure
Why: [Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL SHELTER
When: Jun 2-Jun 3 | Google Maps
5. St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Diversionary works] Excavate joint bay with track in the verge, footway and carriageway to install and joint cable for LV diversion
When: Jun 2-Jun 10 | Google Maps
6. Bryning Lane, Ribby with Wrea
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] KIRKHAM V9125 - PON 1187624 - KIRKHAM SPINE SUB DUCT AND CABLING. TO ROD ROPE AND TEST, AND INSTALL APPROX M OF SUB DUCT AND CABLE AND ANY ASSOCIATED BLOCKAGES IN EXISTING IN null - SPINE ROUTE TO EXCHANGE
When: Jun 4-Jun 6 | Google Maps
