Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 80 roadworks beginning between Monday, June 2and Sunday, June 8, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Fylde and Wyre roadworks Major roadworks starting across Fylde and Wyre roadworks June 2 and June 8

St Leonard's Road West, Lytham St Annes What: Two-way signals Why: [Optional permit no fee] Vegetation removal and examination of the railway bridge. 22:00 - 06:00. When: Jun 2-Jun 4

Clifton Drive North, Lytham St Annes What: Contra-flow Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Desilting of wet well to prevent pollution When: Jun 2-Jun 2

Preston New Road, Westby with Plumptons What: Lane closure Why: [Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL SHELTER When: Jun 2-Jun 3

St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes What: Two-way signals Why: [Diversionary works] Excavate joint bay with track in the verge, footway and carriageway to install and joint cable for LV diversion When: Jun 2-Jun 10

Bryning Lane, Ribby with Wrea What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] KIRKHAM V9125 - PON 1187624 - KIRKHAM SPINE SUB DUCT AND CABLING. TO ROD ROPE AND TEST, AND INSTALL APPROX M OF SUB DUCT AND CABLE AND ANY ASSOCIATED BLOCKAGES IN EXISTING IN null - SPINE ROUTE TO EXCHANGE When: Jun 4-Jun 6