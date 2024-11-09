Three road closures & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton & Poulton

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 68 roadworks beginning between Monday, November 11 and Sunday, November 17, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Fylde and Wyre roadworks

Heyhouses Lane, Lytham St Annes What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] GANG TO DIG DOWN AND REPAIR SEWER IN CARRIAGEWAY TO PREVENT FOUL FLOODING WITH PERMANENT REINSTATEMENT When: Nov 11-Nov 18

Hall Gate Lane, Preesall What: Two-way signals Why: Works to install average speed camera system on A588. TM: two way signals When: Nov 11-Nov 11

Fleetwood Road North, Thornton Cleveleys What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bays in footway to install and joint cable for new service connection. followed by disconnection . When: Nov 11-Nov 15

Lancaster New Road, Cabus What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] 2 Way Lights with Cycle Lane Closure is required to install a new jointing chamber and lay duct When: Nov 12-Nov 13