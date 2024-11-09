Three road closures & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton & Poulton

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 68 roadworks beginning between Monday, November 11 and Sunday, November 17, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Fylde and Wyre roadworks
Fylde and Wyre roadworks starting between November 11 and November 17 | Google Maps
2. Heyhouses Lane, Lytham St Annes
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] GANG TO DIG DOWN AND REPAIR SEWER IN CARRIAGEWAY TO PREVENT FOUL FLOODING WITH PERMANENT REINSTATEMENT
When: Nov 11-Nov 18 | Google Maps
3. Hall Gate Lane, Preesall
What: Two-way signals
Why: Works to install average speed camera system on A588. TM: two way signals
When: Nov 11-Nov 11 | Google Maps
4. Fleetwood Road North, Thornton Cleveleys
What: Two-way signals
Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bays in footway to install and joint cable for new service connection. followed by disconnection .
When: Nov 11-Nov 15 | Google Maps
5. Lancaster New Road, Cabus
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility asset works] 2 Way Lights with Cycle Lane Closure is required to install a new jointing chamber and lay duct
When: Nov 12-Nov 13 | Google Maps
6. Bourne Way, Thornton-Cleveleys
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Minor, non-excavation works. 3 Way traffic lights and 2 temporary pedestrian crossings to be installed with all chapter 8 signage, cones and barriers. Cherry picker to access telecoms mast for testing / maintenance works.
When: Nov 13-Nov 13 | Google Maps
