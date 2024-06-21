Boa Vista, Cape Verde | TUI

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Whether you’re after a sun-soaked getaway on a far flung island or an all-inclusive cruise around the Med, we’ve got you covered as we round up the best holiday deals out there right now.

If you want to get away from it all, TUI is offering 35% off a seven-night stay in Atlantic archipelago Cape Verde. You can stay in The Odjo D’Agua Hotel with sea views and a stone’s throw away from the bars and restaurants of Santa Maria. Prices from £760pp with flights departing from Manchester Airport on July 11 2024.

Escape to Cape Verde and stay at the Odjo D’Agua Hotel | TUI

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s also a 30% off deal for Boa Vista, with a seven-night, all-inclusive stay at The Hotel Riu Touareg. There’s a white-sand beach on the hotel’s doorstep and an adults only exclusive pool. Prices from £928pp with flights departing from London Gatwick Airport on July 15 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First Choice has a deal for Rhodes with a whopping 52% off. Stay at newly-renovated The Fresh Hotel, with a sandy beach just a 15 minute stroll away. This deal is for bed and breakfast for seven nights, and flights are from Manchester on July 7 2024. Prices from £396 per person.

Escape to Tunisia | First Direct

You can also fly to Tunisia with First Choice with a break at The Phenicia Hotel which backs onto the beach - and Hammamet town centre just a 10-minute taxi ride away. This break is 30% off and prices are from £535 per person for an all-inclusive seven-night stay with flights from Cardiff on July 1 2024.

Kids will love this break by OnTheBeach to Majorca, with a stay at the Club Mac Alcudia which has seven swimming pools and includes free entry to the Hidropark Waterpark, which is decked out with slides, wave pools and a swim-up bar. There’s also a kids club, mini-golf and an inflatables area on site. Oh, and it’s all inclusive. Depart Leeds Bradford on August 31 for seven-nights to catch the last of the summer holidays, with prices from £739pp.

Ottoman Odyssey cruise | Marella

If a cruise is more up your street, this late deal from Marella might be for you. You can book the Ottoman Odyssey with £635 off a seven-night cruise visiting Marmaris, Istanbul, Bozcaada and Bodrum in Turkey, with stops in Crete and Rhodes. The cruise ship departs on July 22 2024 and this all-inclusive break is £1039 per person. This price includes return flights from UK airports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Or get on board the Adriatic Explorer with £466 off an all-inclusive cruise for seven nights, stopping off at Corfu, Croatia and Italy, departing on July 5 2024 from £1321 per person. This price includes return flights from UK airports.