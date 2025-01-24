Road closures & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton & Poulton

Lasting between one day and a week, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are a staggering 239 roadworks beginning between Monday, January 27 and Sunday, February 2, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

St Leonard's Road West, Lytham St Annes What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Minor non-excavation Telecoms work. MEWP to set up in carriageway to access telecoms mast for inspection and essential repairs. 2-way lights with a footway closure and pedestrian walkway. When: Jan 27-Jan 27

Blackpool Road, Lytham Saint Annes What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Replace 8" failed tee When: Jan 27-Jan 31

Queensway, Lytham Saint Annes What: Multi-way signals Why: S278 licence works carried out by GRS Contractors on Queensway, Lytham St Annes. invstigation works ( trial holes) for - S278 Junction Improvement & carriageway widening, installation of new tactile crossings When: Jan 27-Jan 31

Station Road, Poulton-le-Fylde What: Road closure Why: [Works for rail purposes] Repair culvert from topside (road) by placing suitable steel plate over the chamber arch and concrete or similar to make up to road level - 27/01/2025 for 5 nights between the hours of 21:00 - 06:00. When: Jan 27-Feb 1