A road in Fleetwood is closed both ways after a car crashed and overturned this morning.

Hatfield Avenue is currently closed both ways, from Southwood Avenue to Peel Road, while emergency services work at the scene near Hatfield convenience store.

Pictures from the scene show police and ambulance crews in attendance, with one of the two cars involved in the collision on its roof.

The scene of the crash in Hatfield Avenue, Fleetwood this morningThe scene of the crash in Hatfield Avenue, Fleetwood this morning
The scene of the crash in Hatfield Avenue, Fleetwood this morning | Donna Rob

No one has been seriously injured but one casualty did suffer minor injury, said Lancashire Police.

The force added that no one has been arrested.

A police spokesperson said: “At around 5:50am today (August 5) we were called to a collision between two cars.

“This was a minor injury collision, no arrests have been made.”

Traffic is coping well but some bus routes are affected, with services 1 and 74 diverted.

North West Ambulance Service was approached for comment.

