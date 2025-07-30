New enhanced bus timetable set to launch in Blackpool

Blackpool Transport are launching a new enhanced bus timetable

A new bus timetable to be launched in Blackpool and the Fylde coast will feature several enhancements to the service, say operators.

Blackpool Transport says it has been carefully monitoring the performance of all its bus routes and now plans to further boost reliability and reduce some journey times thanks to wide-ranging timetable improvements from August 31.

Some routes will also see more frequent services, while others will see adjustments to the places buses serve, making them even more convenient for customers.

New brands for some of the routes make them stand out and make the network easier for customers to navigate.

Highlights include the extension of service 5 to serve Thornton and Cleveleys and diversions on some routes to Blackpool and The Fylde College at certain times during the day, improving travel options for local college students.

There are also more number 6 buses during the morning peak period, as well as during the evening and at weekends, while customers on 5A services will welcome route extensions serving Progress Way and Midgeland Road.

Many of the services have been improved thanks to funding from the government’s Bus Service Improvement Plan, and the latest evolution of the timetable is set to help make public transport an even more attractive option for both residents and visitors.

Jamie Swift, Head of Service Delivery at Blackpool Transport, explained: “Our Boosting Your Routes initiative, launched in January, and the earlier Routes Reimagined programme have proved a huge success. However, over recent months, we’ve been listening to feedback from passengers and carefully analysing travel patterns to see where further improvements can be made.

“These fresh changes aim to help us meet the needs of our customers and provide an even better service, while continuing to offer integration with the tram system, which has also recently seen the introduction of an improved timetable.

“The enhancements also follow consultations with Blackpool and Lancashire councils on a local transport strategy that aims to support the regional economy by providing more buses, particularly during the evening and at weekends.”

Full details of the timetable changes can be found here: https://www.blackpooltransport.com/