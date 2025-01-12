Multiple road closures & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton & Poulton

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 78 roadworks beginning between Monday, January 13 and Sunday, January 19, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Fylde & Wyre roadworks Fylde & Wyre roadworks starting between January 13 and January 19 | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Lytham Road, Lytham St Annes What: Multi-way signals Why [Disconnection or alteration of supply] To Install 1x Long sided Connection and to disconnect the old lead supply (1ST HALF) When: Jan 13-Jan 17 | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . St Anne's Road West, Lytham St Annes What: Stop / Go boards Why: [Highway improvement works] Bus Shelter Removal When: Jan 13-Jan 13 | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Bryning Lane, Bryning with Warton What: Road closure Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay with 22 metres of track in footway and carriageway to install and joint cable for new service connection to car charging point located on private land. Followed by disconnection to existing supply. When: Jan 13-Jan 17 | Google Maps Photo Sales

5 . Ballam Road, Lytham St Annes What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] PERMIT IS TO- 245m fw Straws, 16m CW Straws, 2 x FW2, 1 x L4, 1 x JUF4, 3 x Coredrill, 8 x Tobys When: Jan 13-Jan 24 | Google Maps Photo Sales