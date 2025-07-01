Manchester and Liverpool Airport car parks named among best and worst in the UK - see the full list

By Adriana Amor
Published 1st Jul 2025, 10:13 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2025, 10:17 BST

Discover why Manchester and Liverpool’s car parks have been named among UK's best and check out the full list of top contenders.

A study by motoring experts at Blackcircles has revealed the best and worst rated airports to park your car.

The data was gathered using Google Maps, and noted the rating of each car park and the average rating of the car parks of Airports that saw over 1,000,000 passengers each year.

East Midlands, London City and Bristol topped the list, while London Stansted, Edinburgh and Birmingham were rated as the worst car parks on average.

Nyo Logan, Tyre Content Manager at Blackcircles, said: “Going on holiday should be a relaxing time, and drivers should not have to worry about the condition their car will be in when they arrive back in the UK.

Keep up with all local Blackpool news - sign up to our Gazette newsletter.

“If you plan to leave your car at an airport car park, it is recommended that you check recent reviews of the car park and ensure that it is a trustworthy and safe place.

“If you arrive back to a damaged car, you should contact your insurance provider and ask the car park staff for any available CCTV.

“It is also advised to take photos of your vehicle and the surrounding area before you leave your car, as well as on your return.

“Note the time, date, and any relevant details about the car park conditions. If you suspect a crime, such as vandalism or theft, you should report this to the police. You may be able to make a premises liability claim, so it is recommended that drivers consult with a solicitor.”

Here is the full list of airport car parks and where Manchester and Liverpool Airports stands on the list:

Average rating: 4.3. 100% of car parks rated 4 stars or above.

1. East Midlands Airport

Average rating: 4.3. 100% of car parks rated 4 stars or above. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Average rating: 4.2. 100% of car parks rated 4 stars or above.

2. London City Airport

Average rating: 4.2. 100% of car parks rated 4 stars or above. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Average rating: 4.5. 82% of car parks rated 4 stars or above.

3. Bristol Airport

Average rating: 4.5. 82% of car parks rated 4 stars or above. | Bristol Airport via Google Maps

Photo Sales
Average rating: 4.1. 67% of car parks rated 4 stars or above.

4. Belfast International Airport

Average rating: 4.1. 67% of car parks rated 4 stars or above. | michal majewski via Google Maps

Photo Sales
Average rating: 3.7. 60% of car parks rated 4 stars or above.

5. Liverpool John Lennon Airport

Average rating: 3.7. 60% of car parks rated 4 stars or above. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Average rating: 3.8. 57% of car parks rated 4 stars or above.

6. Leeds Bradford Airport

Average rating: 3.8. 57% of car parks rated 4 stars or above. | Edyta Morawska via Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:AirportsCar parksEast MidlandsBirminghamBristol
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice