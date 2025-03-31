London Euston, Manchester Piccadilly, Bristol Temple Meads: The UK's top 50 busiest railway stations

Here is a list of the top 50 most used railway stations in Britain in 2023/24, based on the number of passenger entries and exits.

Over the past century, rail travel in the UK has experienced significant growth in popularity. In the early 20th century, trains were the primary mode of long-distance travel, though they faced competition from cars and planes in the mid-1900s.

However, railways saw a resurgence in the late 20th and early 21st centuries, driven by government investment, environmental concerns, and improvements in service, such as faster trains and more reliable schedules.

Today, high-speed rail services like HS2 and the expansion of urban networks have made rail travel more convenient, eco-friendly, and cost-effective, cementing its place in modern British transport.

Based on data published by the Office of Rail and Road, the list below provides the total number of passenger entries and exits in 2023/24 for each station as well as the total number of entries and exits the previous year in 2022/23 in brackets, plus its previous year ranking in 2022/23.

Here’s the list in full...

1. London Liverpool Street: 94,499,824 (2022/23: 80,448,194; 1st)

2. London Paddington: 66,859,098 (59,182,926; 2nd)

3. Tottenham Court Road, London: 64,219,040 (34,877,768; 7th)

4. London Waterloo: 62,525,274 (57,789,780; 3rd)

5. Stratford, London: 56,570,866 (44,136,784; 6th)

6. London Victoria: 50,829,676 (45,563,972; 5th)

