Over the past century, rail travel in the UK has experienced significant growth in popularity. In the early 20th century, trains were the primary mode of long-distance travel, though they faced competition from cars and planes in the mid-1900s.
However, railways saw a resurgence in the late 20th and early 21st centuries, driven by government investment, environmental concerns, and improvements in service, such as faster trains and more reliable schedules.
Today, high-speed rail services like HS2 and the expansion of urban networks have made rail travel more convenient, eco-friendly, and cost-effective, cementing its place in modern British transport.
Based on data published by the Office of Rail and Road, the list below provides the total number of passenger entries and exits in 2023/24 for each station as well as the total number of entries and exits the previous year in 2022/23 in brackets, plus its previous year ranking in 2022/23.
Here’s the list in full...
