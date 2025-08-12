Family making memories abroad – and already sorted with their holiday cash. | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The smart way to take travel money abroad – and right now there’s no transfer fee on your first online transfer.

It’s mid-August, the UK’s finally basking in some proper summer heat, and thousands of us are squeezing in one last trip before autumn creeps in. Whether it’s a long weekend in Lisbon, a late-summer villa stay in Greece, or a spontaneous city break to see family abroad, there’s one thing every traveller still has to think about: money.

Most people still queue at the airport exchange desk or hunt down cashpoints with unpredictable rates – but there’s a smarter way. Right now, you can send money to yourself in the local currency before you even leave the UK, ready for cash pickup, or direct to a bank account or mobile wallet at your destination.

Instead of arriving and losing precious holiday time, you could lock in your travel money now and collect it when you land. It’s perfect for last-minute summer getaways, and even better if you’re planning a trip to see family abroad later in the year.

The best bit? For a limited time, you can send money with no transfer fee on your first online transfer – meaning you keep more of your holiday budget to spend on things you actually enjoy.

Travellers are using this approach in all kinds of ways:

Before flying – send yourself spending money so you arrive ready to go, without hunting for ATMs.

While abroad – top up your funds mid-trip without touching your UK debit card.

When visiting family – send funds ahead so they’re ready to collect in local currency, avoiding December’s Christmas rush.

It’s simple, works from your phone or laptop, and covers destinations across the globe. For late-summer getaways – or planning ahead for festive visits abroad – it’s a small change that can make a big difference.

See exactly how it works and get your first transfer with no fee here.

