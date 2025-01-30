Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new data study has revealed Blackpool to be the most dangerous area to drive outside of London. By Georgia Melling

Following recent statistics, it has been proven that Blackpool is the UK’s most dangerous area to drive in outside of London, having the most collisions per billion vehicle miles. This is followed by second place Hull and third place goes to the Isles of Scilly.

A study done by Tollwayr revealed which UK areas had the highest average collisions per billion vehicle miles between 2018 and 2023. The findings obtained concluded that the Blackpool area is statistically UK’s most dangerous area with 976 average collisions per billion vehicle miles (2018-2023).

With the national average positioned at 335 collisions per billion vehicle miles over the period study, Blackpool soars to the top of the list with the seaside town greatly exceeding the national average. The research emphasises the importance of road safety, especially in areas with higher accident rates, with winter conditions around.

The Top 5 Most Dangerous Driving Areas (Outside London):

1. Blackpool (North West)

Collisions: 976 per billion vehicle miles

Peak Year: 2021, with 1090 collisions per billion vehicle miles

2. Hull (Yorkshire and The Humber)

Collisions: 943 per billion vehicle miles

Peak Year: 2018, with 1051 collisions per billion vehicle miles

3. Isle of Scilly (South West)

Collisions: 936 per billion vehicle miles

Peak Year: 2023, with 2199 collisions per billion vehicle miles

4. Luton (East of England)

Collisions: 856 per billion vehicle miles

Peak Year: 2018, with 969 collisions per billion vehicle miles.

5. Brighton and Hove (South East)

Collisions: 851 per billion vehicle miles

Peak Year: 2021, with 891 collisions per billion vehicle miles

On the other hand, the study found that Moray, in Scotland, is statistically the safest area in the UK to drive with just 82 collisions per billion vehicle miles.

Commenting on the findings, M.E. Wijnmalen, CEO of Tollwayr, said, “These findings highlight the importance of prioritising road safety measures, especially in areas with higher collision rates.”