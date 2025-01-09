Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A disabled tramuser was left with ankle pain after a Blackpool tram failed to open it’s doors forcing her to miss her stop and face a long walk back.

Kerry Hudson, who lives near Central Pier in Blackpool, caught the tram to meet a friend on December 12.

She boarded the tram with her walker and when she arrived at her desired tram stop in Little Bispham, she pressed the button but the doors failed to open.

Mrs Hudson said the tram then started moving again and she was forced to get off at the next stop in Anchorsholme and face the long walk back.

Mrs Hudson was born with an issue with her ankle, which was aggravated by the walk between the two tram stops and left her with pain for several days.

The 52-year-old said: “I went to visit a friend and I thought that the tram was the best way to go. I said to the lady on the tram that I get off at this stop. She pressed the button and the tram was not stopping.”

Mrs Hudson had to walk for 15 minutes to get to where she needed to be and she had to take some painkillers when she met up with her friend.

Mrs Hudson said: “It has happened to other people and say it was an emergency and I was being attacked and I needed to get off. It has definitely put me off.

“My ankle was hurting and when I got to my friends I had to take some painkillers. People on the tram looked concerned for me, people knew that I wanted to get off there.”

She spoke to another passenger on her return journey who said that they would have been really angry if that had happened to them.

Tram provider Blackpool Transport said they had been in contact with with Mrs Hudson to address her concerns.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Transport said: "We have been in direct contact with Kerry and are pleased to confirm that the matter has been fully resolved to her satisfaction.

“We’ve addressed her concerns and provided support to ensure she feels valued as one of our customers.".