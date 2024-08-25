How Ribby Hall went from run-down caravan site to five-star holiday village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cast your mind back to 1994. Whigfield topped the charts with ‘Saturday Night’ and Tony Blair became leader of the Labour Party.

Meanwhile, in the Fylde countryside, a muddy patch of land just outside the village of Wrea Green lay largely disused - save for a handful of neglected caravans and a couple of sorry-looking cowsheds.

Few saw any potential in the 100-acre plot - except for local builder and landowner Bill Harrison. By then in his 70s, Bill had an idea - and was ready for one last challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Soon after, he teamed up with his son, Paul, to pursue the vision of creating an independent, luxury holiday village.

That embryonic blueprint quickly got off the drawing board - and, fast forward 30 years, and the business they built has since become one of Lancashire’s greatest tourism success stories.

Construction began in 1996 on the first of 175 self-catering cottages, followed shortly thereafter by the development of The Manor House, a 42-bedroom hotel, and a 25-metre, adult-only swimming pool.

With those additions, the accommodation side of the business was complete, but the Harrisons were determined to further develop Ribby Hall Village to what they saw as its full potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2005, they opened the business and banqueting suite, creating a space to host weddings, conferences and other large events.

The Manor House proved to be a huge success. Noticing an emerging trend in the wellness industry, the senior team at Ribby Hall Village decided to transform The Manor House into an all-encompassing spa hotel in 2011. After a £5m revamp, it became one of the first of its kind in the North West.

Later that decade, the stables were replaced with a small, interactive zoo called Wild Discovery, while the swimming pool received a £1.5m upgrade, including new slides and a splash area for holiday guests and local day visitors.

Meanwhile, the gym underwent a complete refurbishment and extension in 2021, creating the new Members Lifestyle Lounge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Significant expansion has continued and, just last year, Reeds Bay - an entirely new 22-acre site - was completed. The development features a five-acre lake surrounded by 22 luxury holiday homes and lakeside apartments.

Thirty years after that first idea, the once forgotten and forlorn-looking site has welcomed millions of people through its gates.