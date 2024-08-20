Halfords urges drivers to stay safe on the roads this August Bank Holiday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the Bank Holiday weekend approaches, millions of drivers will be hitting the road for their long weekend getaways.

Halfords, the UK’s leading provider of motoring and cycling products and services, has today issued an announcement to ensure drivers remain safe during the notoriously busy period.

The sudden increase in cars on the road makes Bank Holidays a particularly difficult time to travel, with research showing that those in crashes on Bank Holidays are 16% more likely to experience a fatal incident or be seriously injured than other crash victims.

Halfords is therefore urging motorists to prepare properly for the upcoming weekend, as they must take into account a lot more things than they typically would, including knowing when the best time to travel is, how to check and pack their vehicle efficiently, and how to adjust their driving style when experiencing heavy traffic.

Dave Swaysland, Head of Motoring at Halfords said “We’re all looking forward to the bank holiday weekend and the opportunity to spend some time with loved ones. However, as the weekend approaches, it’s important that everyone setting off on the roads have taken the necessary steps to ensure their vehicles are ready for the journey.

“Simple checks can make a significant difference in avoiding potential breakdowns and accidents, so we urge all drivers to check the condition of their vehicles, including the tyres, windscreen wipers, and fuel levels before setting off. As well as this, drivers should be aware of traffic conditions, plan their journeys accordingly to avoid the busiest times on the roads, and get clued up on any potential fines, so that the weekend is as stress-free as possible.”

Halfords’ five simple tips to prepare drivers for Bank Holiday driving include:

Vehicle preparation - Your vehicle might seem perfectly fine for short trips but it’s crucial to ensure it’s in optimal condition before a long journey. This includes checking everything from oil, water and fuel levels, tyre condition and even your windscreen wipers. Not only will this help to avoid potential breakdowns on the road but it also minimises your chances of experiencing fines - which can range from £50 to £2,500 - for things such as faulty windscreen wipers, worn tyres, and faulty lights. These can also potentially lead to receiving three three penalty points on your licence.

Spick and span - Before setting off, drivers should make sure their vehicles are clean - particularly around key areas like number plates, windows, and lights to avoid fines up to £2,500 related to vehicle safety. For motorists who like to get the job done themselves, Halfords has a range of car cleaning products currently on offer.

Packing the essentials - Preparing for a long journey involves more than just packing your overnight bags. If you plan to bring a lot of things, it’s worth purchasing a roof box which provides additional storage space without making passengers uncomfortable. Also be sure to, bring plenty of food and entertainment for children, and keep a breakdown and emergency kit and jumpstarter on hand for those ‘just in case’ situations. Be mindful not to overpack the vehicle, as overloading can result in fines of up to £300 and impair vehicle handling.

Plan your journey - To avoid the heaviest traffic, make sure you plan your route ahead of time so you become familiar with it, and try to set off either early in the mornings or later in the evening. Before you set off, check your route on a live ‘maps’ or route planning app, to make sure there aren’t currently any accidents on your route as if they are, you may want to plan a new one.

Be ready to adapt driving style - Navigating through traffic can be challenging. To stay safe and prolong your vehicle's life, avoid riding the brakes—this means coming to a complete stop from high speeds gradually rather than abruptly, and avoid lugging the engine, which occurs when driving in too high a gear at low RPMS resulting in unnecessary strain on vehicles.

For those needing last minute product or service assistance, Halfords retail stores will be open over the weekend from 9am-6pm, Halfords Autocentres will be open from 10am-4pm, and Halfords Mobile Experts will be available from 8am-8pm.